Singapore

OCBC mobile and online banking services down due to ‘network issues’

Netizens reported having problems - ranging from bill payments to public transport - using the bank’s services from about 9.30am.PHOTO: ST READER
Christie Chiu
Aug 28, 2023 11:53 am

OCBC Bank’s mobile and online banking services are among a few of the bank’s channels that are currently down owing to “network issues”.

In a Facebook post at about 9.45am on Monday, the bank said that the services affected are mobile and online banking, PayNow, ATMs, Velocity – the bank’s digital business banking platform – and cards.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and are resolving the problem,” OCBC said.

It added that customers can still visit OCBC branches in person for urgent transactions.

In a statement, an OCBC spokesman said that the outage began at around 8.30am.

The spokesman added: “We are on standby to deploy additional resources at branches and extend branch banking hours to support our customers.”

Netizens reported having problems – ranging from bill payments to public transport – using the bank’s services from about 9.30am.

The bank then said in two Facebook updates at about 10.30am and 10.40am that card and branch services, as well as ATM services, have been restored.

Ms Samantha Shum, 23, said she tried accessing mobile banking services at around 10.45am but was still unable to log in to her account.

Ms Shum, who works in real estate, said: “I’m not worried because the outages usually resolve quite quickly and I have other bank accounts. But people who use only OCBC are probably more frustrated.”

The OCBC spokesman also said that no customer data has been compromised and that customers’ monies remain safe.

