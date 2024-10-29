Oil spill occurs off Changi on Oct 28 during bunkering operation

This is the third incident involving an oil leak or spill to take place in Singapore waters since June.

An oil spill took place off Changi on Oct 28 during a bunkering operation between a Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier and a licensed bunker tanker.

In a statement sent in the wee hours of Oct 29, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the incident reportedly occurred at 5.40pm and the bunkering operation ceased immediately.

According to information found on the agency’s website, bunkering is the process of supplying fuels to ships for their own use, and Singapore is one of the largest and most important bunkering ports in the world.

MPA said its craft arrived at the scene of the incident at around 5.50pm and sprayed dispersants. Dispersants are chemicals that break up oil into smaller droplets, which can be mixed with water.

There is no impact on navigational traffic, and relevant government agencies have been alerted to keep a lookout for oil sightings along local shores, said the agency.

On June 14, several beaches in Singapore were affected by a major oil spill after one boat hit another vessel at Pasir Panjang Terminal. About 400 tonnes of fuel leaked into the sea then.

The oil spread to the coastlines of East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve, Keppel Bay, the Southern Islands and Sentosa. Water activities at affected beaches were suspended for more than two months as the areas were being cleaned up.

On Oct 20, 30 to 40 tonnes of “slop” - a mix of oil and water - leaked from a land-based pipeline belonging to British petrochemical giant Shell between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil into the sea.

Nine government agencies worked with Shell in the clean-up effort.

As a precaution, the NEA advised people against taking part in water activities such as swimming near the beaches of East Coast Park, Kusu Island, St John’s Island and Lazarus Island. The advisory was lifted on Oct 25.