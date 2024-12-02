MPA urges vigilance at sea during monsoon season

Individuals participating in activities at sea should remain vigilant and exercise care during the monsoon season.

Those participating in water sports and other activities out at sea have been urged to remain vigilant during the current north-east monsoon season, which is set to continue till March.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in an advisory on Dec 2 that the monsoon season may bring stronger winds, choppy sea conditions, moderate to heavy rain and an increased risk of lightning.

Members of the public are encouraged to take appropriate measures for their safety while at sea.

This includes wearing life jackets for those taking part in water activities, such as canoeing, kayaking, water skiing, sailing and windsurfing.

Participants should also check weather forecasts and tidal conditions, conduct pre-activity checks, observe relevant safety guidelines and know emergency protocols, the authority said.

Additionally, they should be equipped with the correct safety equipment and act responsibly for the safety of themselves and those under their care.

MPA also reminded the public to avoid activities during inclement weather, saying that operators have the right to refuse service if they determine that users pose a safety risk to themselves or to others.

Operators, meanwhile, must ensure that their equipment and craft are in good condition and that customers have their life jackets on before commencing activities.

MPA also urged passengers travelling on ferries and other vessels to adopt basic safety practices to prevent accidents.

“These include maintaining three-point contact using handrails when embarking and disembarking between vessels and landing steps, staying seated when onboard, securing their belongings to avoid tripping hazards, and familiarising themselves with storage locations of life jackets in case of emergencies,” it said.

The authority reminded port users - including shipowners, operators, masters and crew - to ensure that vessels and cargoes are properly secured at sea.

Firefighting and life-saving appliances on ships must be kept properly maintained and in working condition, in compliance with international and Singapore Port regulations.

“Masters and crew must be familiar with the safety and emergency procedures, especially when embarking and disembarking passengers during adverse weather conditions,” MPA said.

In addition, vessels should maintain safe speeds, observe international regulations for preventing collisions and ensure proper mooring arrangements when alongside, which means when it is moored in a berth at the port.

When at anchorage, MPA said crew members should be vigilant, monitor weather conditions, ensure the readiness of main engines for immediate manoeuvring and wear appropriate life jackets when boarding or leaving the vessel.

MPA said that inspectors will conduct additional checks on ferries, harbour craft and pleasure craft during the monsoon season.

This includes assessing the general condition of the vessels, the embarking and disembarking process, the readiness of firefighting and life-saving equipment on board, and the operators’ familiarity with emergency procedures.

Safety at sea is a shared responsibility that requires partnership between government, industry and community to foster a culture of vigilance and preparedness, said National Maritime Safety at Sea Council chairman Ishak Ismail.

However, he noted that it is about personal responsibility as well.

“I encourage those engaging in recreational activities at sea to stay informed, prepare for emergencies, and understand their limits when engaging in these activities,” he added.