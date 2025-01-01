Singapore-flagged ship collides with Japan-flagged ship in Chinese waters

Singapore bulk carrier Yangze 22 collided with Japanese bulk carrier Vega Dream in the Changjiang River at about 10pm.

A Singapore-flagged ship collided with a Japan-flagged ship in Chinese waters on Dec 30.

Singapore bulk carrier Yangze 22 collided with Japanese bulk carrier Vega Dream in the Changjiang River at about 10pm, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Dec 31.

No injuries to the crew on either ship were reported, said MPA.

A bulk carrier is a ship which typically transports dry cargo such as grains and coal.

Yangze 22 reported damage to its hull, and that 9 tonnes of fuel oil was spilled due to the collision.

The ship is now anchored at Hengsha East Anchorage for damage assessment, said MPA.

The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) and several support craft deployed by the vessel’s company are conducting clean-up.

“MPA was informed by the Shanghai MSA that the situation is under control,” said MPA.

“MPA is in touch with the ship management company of Yangze 22 and the Shanghai MSA to offer the necessary assistance.”

Both ships are in stable condition, said the MPA, which added that it will investigate the incident.