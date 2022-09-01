One dead, 9 injured after car crashes into bus in Woodlands

The accident happened at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 at about 6.10am.

The accident happened at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 at about 6.10am.

A driver was killed when his car crashed into a Tower Transit bus in Woodlands on Thursday morning.

Nine people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 9 and Woodlands Avenue 4 at about 6.10am.

Of the nine people who were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that two were seriously injured.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the yellow car in the accident was driving straight when it collided with the bus that was turning right at the junction.

The car crashed headfirst into the middle of the bus and the impact crushed the front of the car.

An SCDF paramedic pronounced the car driver dead at the scene.

Bus operator Tower Transit said there were eight passengers on board bus service 858 when the accident happened. All eight and the bus driver were taken to the hospital.

The bus operator said it will check on their well-being and assist with medical claims.

“Our bus captain is in a stable condition and will be relieved of all duties while a police investigation is being conducted,” the operator said.

“Tower Transit Singapore sends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We would also like to thank the members of the public who rendered immediate assistance to our passengers and bus captain.”

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.