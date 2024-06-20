One driver taken to hospital after 5-vehicle accident on slip road of PIE towards TPE

In social media footage showing the accident’s aftermath, one of the vans is seen flipped on its side.

A 25-year-old male van driver was taken to Changi General Hospital on June 19 after an accident involving two vans, two cars and a taxi on the slip road of the Pan-Island Expressway towards the Tampines Expressway.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 5.40pm that day.

The van driver, who was conscious after the accident, is assisting with investigations, said the police.

In footage on social media showing the accident’s aftermath, one of the vans is seen flipped on its side.