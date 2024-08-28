One person dies in blaze outside Potong Pasir flat

The police, fire investigators and SCDF officers wearing masks were seen at block 107 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on Aug 28.

Police and SCDF vehicles seen at block 107 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on Aug 28.

Police were seen outside an eight floor unit at block 107 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on Aug 28.

One person died in a fire that broke out outside a Housing Board flat in Potong Pasir on Aug 28.

In response to queries, a spokesperson for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.45am in Block 107 Potong Pasir Avenue 1.

Passers-by helped to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher before SCDF firefighters arrived, the spokesperson added.

An SCDF paramedic found one person dead at the location.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted police for more information.

When ST arrived arrived at the scene at around 10am, at least three police cars and one police van were parked at the block.

Several police officers could also be seen standing outside the unit, and white sheets were later put up around the vicinity of the unit.

Chinese-daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that a charred male body was found outside the unit on the eighth floor.

A neighbour told Zaobao that she had woken up from screams at around 6am. The scream sounded like they were in severe pain, she said but did not shout the word “Help”.

“My room is close to the corridor, so I could hear it clearly. I thought it was a funeral on the ground floor of the HDB flat, and someone was crying out of grief,” she said.