Ong Ye Kung to outline S’pore’s response to global Covid-19 situation in Parliament on Monday

Four MPs raised questions centred around Singapore’s preparedness for new virus variants and possible enhanced measures in line with China’s reopening.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung will make a ministerial statement on Singapore’s response to the current global Covid-19 situation given China’s reopening when Parliament sits next Monday.

According to the agenda issued by the Clerk of Parliament on Friday, four MPs raised questions centred around Singapore’s preparedness for any new virus variants and possible enhanced measures in line with China’s reopening on Jan 8.

Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) asked what measures are in place to prevent a new wave of Covid-19 infections as the number of visitors to Singapore is expected to increase, while Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) asked if the Transport Ministry has plans to temporarily enhance measures at Changi Airport for flights from China.

Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) sought the Health Ministry’s assessment of the risk of a new and more dangerous virus variant emerging, while Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) asked if Singapore’s healthcare system has the capacity to handle any new Covid-19 waves.

Another issue to be scrutinised is the flouting of minimum occupation period (MOP) rules by Build-To-Order (BTO) flat owners, with nine MPs filing questions on the matter.

This comes after some seemingly vacant and unrenovated BTO flats were reported to be up for sale on property portals last month.

Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) asked about measures in place to prevent such future occurrences, while Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) wanted to know how HDB uncovers such violations and its plans to improve detection rate.

Ms Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC) and Mr Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC) asked for a breakdown of breaches uncovered by HDB, leads from the public and other methods, while Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) asked if HDB and the Council for Estate Agencies will take to task property agents who assist such owners in selling their flats.

Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) asked if HDB has considered working with utility companies to track utilities usage as an indicator of a flat not being lived in.

MPs also raised questions over the Manpower for Strategic Economic Priorities scheme, which allows some companies to temporarily hire more rank-and-file foreign workers above the quota for their industry.

Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) asked for the expected number of additional S Passes and work permits to be issued under the scheme, while Mr Patrick Tay (Pioneer) asked about safeguards against abuse of work passes issued.

Mr Desmond Choo (Tampines GRC) asked about the projected impact of the scheme on local workers in terms of wages and job opportunities and steps to ensure a level playing field.

WP MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) wanted to know what signal the Ministry of Trade and Industry intends to send to companies regarding their commitment to reducing dependency on low- and mid-skilled foreign workers with the introduction of the scheme.

Questions about the training given to Singapore Civil Defence Force frontline officers, in wake of a full-time national serviceman firefighter who died fighting a fire in a rental flat, were raised by Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok).

The House will also debate four Bills, including the SkillsFuture Singapore Agency (Amendment) Bill, which would strengthen SkillsFuture Singapore’s regulatory powers against fraud and abuse of its incentives and loans; and the Housing and Development (Amendment) Bill to make it easier to get approval for upgrading works in the common areas of heartland shops.