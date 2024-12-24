Barzalona has the Maktoum Facteur

DUBAI - Multiple Meydan Group 1-winning rider Mickael Barzalona has been booked to rideFacteur Chevalfor his dirt debut in the Group 1 Maktoum Challenge (1,900m) on Jan 24.

The reigning Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) winner, who is trained in France by Jerome Reynier, arrives in Dubai on Jan 10, two weeks out from the big race.

Barzalona has a good record on the gelding, finishing second in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (1,600m) at Ascot and third in the Group 1 Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (1,600m) on his only two rides on the five-year-old.

“Maxime Guyon rode him to win the Dubai Turf and we have the utmost respect for him,” said Barry Irwin of owners Team Valor International.

“However, dirt is a new game for our boy and Mickael has won the Maktoum Challenge four times, so he has the experience and expertise for the job.”

The Irish-bred Ribchester five-year-old is using the Maktoum Challenge to see if he can be effective on dirt. If it proves viable, he will target the Saudi Cup (1,800m) and the Dubai World Cup (2,000m).

Should he flop on dirt, connections have indicated that he will stay in the United Arab Emirates to defend his title in the Dubai Turf on World Cup night on April 5, 2025.

Team Valor has won the Dubai Turf twice, the other time with UAE Horse of the Year Ipi Tombe in 2003. Team Valor International also won the Dubai World Cup with Animal Kingdom in 2013.

Facteur Cheval races in partnership with Hollywood movie producer Gary Barber of Southern California.

DUBAI RACING CLUB