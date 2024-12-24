Lees duo tackle Summer Cup trip on Boxing Day

The Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel (Nash Rawiller) digging deep on the rails to win the Big Dance (1,600m) from Cisco Bay (Tyler Schiller) on Melbourne Cup day on Nov 1, 2022.

SYDNEY - Trainer Kris Leeshas accepted for bothRustic SteelandTavi Timein the A$250,000 (S$211,000) Group 3 Summer Cupat Randwick on Dec 26, with the option to test both gallopers over 2,000m for the first time in their careers.

Rustic Steel is coming off a last-start fifth in the Group 2 The Ingham (1,600m) at Randwick, while Tavi Time placed in an 1,800m benchmark-88 on the same programme on Dec 14.

Seven-year-old Rustic Steel heads the weights for the Summer Cup on Boxing Day with 59kg given his 107 rating, while Tavi Time (92) is weighted on the minimum with 54kg.

“Both horses have never been out to 2,000 metres, but we’ve always had an inkling with Rustic Steel that if the right race presented we would give him that chance,” said Lees.

“And at this stage we’ll accept. He’s in okay with 59 kilos.”

Lees also had Rustic Steel and Tavi Time entered for the Maroubra Mile – a 1,600m benchmark 100 race – at Randwick two days after the Summer Cup. He had indicated they would make a final call on where to run the pair after acceptances.

Acceptances for the Summer Cup were taken on Dec 23 while acceptances for the Dec 28 meeting close a day later on Dec 24.

Rustic Steel won the Listed Ladies Day Vase (1,500m) at Hawkesbury three starts ago, before finishing fifth in both Group 2 The Hunter (1,300m) and The Ingham (1,600m).

“I think he’s going terrific,” said Lees of the son of Deep Field and winner of 10 of his 31 starts.

“You could make a case he should have been right in the finish in the Ingham.

“He was ridden a treat (by Josh Parr) from the gate, but then he just couldn’t get back out at a vital stage with his weight.

“That was off the back of a couple of nice runs leading into that, so I think he’s in good order.”

A winner of seven of his 17 starts, Tavistock five-year-old Tavi Time finished fourth as favourite in the Big Dance (1,600m) three starts ago. He won his way into that A$3 million race with a dominant Mudgee Cup (1,600m) win last December.

In his past two starts, Tavi Time has lumped 59kg after the 3kg claim of apprentice Ben Osmond, finishing close thirds in benchmark-88 races over 1,600m at Kembla Grange and 1,800m at Randwick.

“Tavi Time, you could say has been a touch disappointing,” said Lees.

“He’s had his chance his last couple but I’m also looking forward to getting him down in weight.

“Ben has ridden him well in his last two, with the 62kg less his three-kilo claim, but I’d just like to see him down in the weights to give him his chance.

“He’s a bit of a fine horse and I always thought he would be a staying type.

“I don’t know if those (recent) runs would suggest he wants the 2,000 metres but I’m interested to try him at some stage.”

Lees said Tavi Time was luckless in a race over 1,820m in Brisbane earlier in his career, back in March 2023.

Jay Ford will ride Tavi Time for the first time while Chad Schofield takes the reins on Rustic Steel.

The field comprises 12 horses, including emergency acceptor Gentileschi, who was promoted after Foujita San was withdrawn.

On 65, the Dundeel mare is a massive gap of 42 points off Rustic Steel, but will also carry the minimum weight of 54kg.

Trainer Paul Messara, who trains in partnership with Leah Gavranich in Scone, explained that the opportunity of exposing the three-time winner (1,300m to 1,500m) to the trip was the pull factor.

“I know she’s miles below the handicap, but I really thought the 2,000 metres is what she wanted rather than the mile,” Messara said of the mare, who is coming off a fourth placing in an 1,800m BM72 at Rosehill on Dec 7.

“I still like her over 2,000 metres. I know she’s got a great turn of foot and I really thought the distance rise is the right thing for her at this point in time.”

