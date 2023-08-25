Orchard Road fatal brawl: One more man charged with rioting while armed with weapon

Sashikumar Pakirsamy was allegedly a member of the group that was involved in a fight at the Concorde Hotel Singapore and Concorde Shopping Mall at around 6am on Aug 20.

Another suspect in the fatal Orchard Road hotel brawl was hauled to court on Thursday, and charged with one count of rioting while being armed with a deadly weapon.

Sashikumar Pakirsamy, 32, was allegedly a member of the group that was involved in a fight at the Concorde Hotel Singapore and Concorde Shopping Mall at around 6am on Aug 20 which caused hurt to Mr Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that Mr Isrrat suffered multiple injuries and was unconscious when he was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Sashikumar’s case in court followed proceedings which took place on Monday where three other men – Sijesh Asogan, 25; Mervyn Veryl Daud, 28 and Balakrishna Subramaniam, 32 – who are believed to be part of the group, were each also charged with one count of rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

Six other men were each handed a similar charge the next day.

They are: Kavind Raj Kannan, 24; Sharvin Jay Nair, 24; Visnu Suriamurthi, 27; Sridharan Elangovan, 28; Manojkumar Velayanatham, 31, and Arun Kaliaperumal, 32.

Another man who is believed to be part of the group, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, 29, is accused of killing Mr Isrrat and is currently facing a murder charge.

One other suspect, Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, 30, was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on Tuesday.

He allegedly used a bread knife with a 30cm blade to slash Visnu, injuring him in the chest.

In an earlier statement, police said the brawl occurred after a dispute.

The cases involving all 11 men have been adjourned until next week.

If convicted of murder, Asvain will face the death penalty.

Shahrulnizam can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments if he is convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Those convicted of rioting with a deadly weapon, can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.