Outer boundary wall of late billionaire Ng Teng Fong’s mansion collapses, causing congestion on Dunearn Rd

Part of the boundary wall of the former residence of late billionaire Ng Teng Fong collapsed on Sunday afternoon, pouring debris over all three lanes of Dunearn Road.

Ms Ng Siok Giok, the daughter of Mr Ng, said they were alerted to the collapse of the wall around 4pm and “immediately mobilised a professional structural engineer”.

“We are working closely with the authorities - the affected area is cordoned and we are working to stabilise the surroundings. The engineer is also investigating the cause of the wall collapse. We are thankful that there are no injuries and we will engage our engineer to conduct additional inspections on the other boundary wall to ensure safety,” she said.

Engineers from the Building and Construction Authority were also on the scene to assess the damage.

Various parts of Singapore saw heavy downpour on Sunday afternoon and evening, with the drainage levels at Dunearn Road and Hillcrest Road reaching 100 per cent around 3.20pm. National water agency PUB warned on Sunday that the area had a high flood risk.

Ng Teng Fong was a renowned real estate tycoon who established Far East Organization in the 1960s. He died in 2010 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.