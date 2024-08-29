Residential building in China looks like giant dollhouse

The building has quickly become a hotspot for photographers and visitors.

At first glance, a certain high-rise property in Chengdu, China, may look just like any other building in the world.

It is however going viral with its playful architecture that resembles a giant dollhouse.

The building is called Manhattan Nature and was inspired by the designs of buildings in Manhattan, New York City, according to Says.com.

It features spacious voids and open courtyards every four floors to create the illusion of a dollhouse.

People walking along the corridors appear like animated dolls roaming around a playset.

The whimsical architecture has quickly become a hotspot for photography enthusiasts and visitors who have flocked to the site to capture its quirky charm.

Videos of the building have been uploaded on social media platforms like Douyin and TikTok.

Many netizens were surprised the building is real, claiming that it looks like a 3D model. Others also expressed their desire to see it in person.

While the building's open courtyards bring in natural light and air, some netizens pointed out that it could still feel quite claustrophobic, given that there are four homes on each floor.

"It must be so chaotic to live there," a Douyin user said.

"Maybe one household should buy all four homes, with each person living in a separate one," another joked. "Then, everyone can live happily."