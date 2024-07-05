Owner of 'polite' car told to remove decal, given stern warning

Under the Police Force Act 2004, it is an offence for a person who is not a police officer to wear or possess any police uniform, or to use any police insignia.

The owner of the “polite” car – which was easily mistaken for a police patrol vehicle from a distance – has removed most of the livery on it after being advised by the police to do so.

The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, have given the 32-year-old man a stern warning on July 2 under the Police Force Act 2004.

Under the Police Force Act 2004, it is an offence for a person who is not a police officer to wear or possess any police uniform, or to use any police insignia, knowing that any member of the public may believe that he or she is a police officer.

If found guilty, the person can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $2,500, or both.

The Straits Times reported on June 18 that a white multi-purpose vehicle had decals with the word “polite” instead of “police”. Anyone who scans the QR code printed on the side of the car will be taken to the website of an ice-cream shop belonging to the car owner.

The “Polite Car” had caught the eye of motorists, who put up photos of it on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on June 15. Netizens were divided in their views of the vehicle, with some commenting that it is a good idea, and others saying it is “intentionally misleading” as it looks like a police car.

The car owner, Mr Goh Yong Wei, had told ST in an earlier interview that he pasted the decals on his Toyota Alphard so that he could be noticed and that other motorists would slow down, hence avoiding potential collisions.

The businessman said it was not his first time decorating his vehicle with decals. He previously owned a motorcycle that sported white fairings – a protective shell placed over the motorbike’s frame that also aids aerodynamics – and added blue and red stripes on them.

He said he has been involved in more than 10 car and motorcycle accidents in the past four years, and he added the decals to help him prevent another accident.