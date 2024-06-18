This 'polite' car makes other drivers slow down

Netizens were divided in their views, with some suggesting it is a good idea, while others said it is “intentionally misleading”.

From a distance, the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) is easily mistaken for a police patrol vehicle or an ambulance, but up close, the viewer will see that the word on the minivan reads “polite”, not “police”.

Scan the QR code printed on the walls of the MPV, and you are taken to the website of an ice-cream shop.

The MPV caught the eye of motorists, who have put up photos of the “Polite Car” on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on June 15.

Netizens were divided in their views of the initiative, with some in the comments section suggesting that it is a good idea, while others say it is “intentionally misleading” because it looks like a police car.

Speaking to The Straits Times, the owner of the vehicle, businessman Goh Yong Wei, 32, said since he pasted the decal on his Toyota Alphard in May, other motorists have been slowing down to give way to him on the road.

He said: “As a driver and motorbike rider in Singapore, I find that the driving culture here is not gracious, especially during peak hours.

“I want to be noticed, I want the attention, I want people to see me and slow down to avoid a collision.”

Mr Goh said this is not the first time he has decorated his vehicle with decals. He previously owned a motorbike that sported white fairings – a protective shell placed over the frame of a motorcycle that also aids with aerodynamics – with blue and red stripes.

Mr Goh said he was involved in more than 10 car and bike accidents in the past four years, and he added these decals to help him prevent another accident.

He said: “I feel safer, and find it easier to drive around now. A lot of people in their cars giggle and show me a thumbs up. It makes for a very positive driving experience for me.”

A QR code was added to direct people to his ice-cream shop’s website, and he records about 20 scans daily.

The Land Transport Authority, according to information found on its website, said it does not object to sticker advertisements or decals being displayed on vehicles – as long as they meet a list of requirements. These include graphics and words that are not pornographic, obscene or vulgar, nor should they be seditious or offensive to any religion.

In response to queries, the police said a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.