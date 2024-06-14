PAB rider without helmet openly derides LTA

The PAB rider was not wearing a helmet.

A photo circulating online showing a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) rider without a helmet at a traffic junction has led netizens to call for stricter regulations on PABs.

The image, posted by the Facebook page Singapore Road Accident on June 12, shows a man in a white T-shirt riding a PAB at a junction.

Notably, the man is not wearing a helmet, and a bag strapped to the back of his bike proudly deriding LTA in all caps.

Some netizens took to the comments of the post to express their concerns.

"Plenty on the road without helmet and reckless in manoeuvring. Motorists, drivers, would get the blame if anything happens," commented Facebook user Summer Summer.

“This happens when enforcement and penalties are weak," added Jonathan King.

Others resorted to humour.

"Without helmet still okay, problem is without brain," quipped Ng Zhiren.

“Not bad lah... At less he stops at red light,” joked Beng Lee Teo.

PAB riders in Singapore are required to register their vehicles with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), fit them with valid registration plates, and wear helmets that meet LTA standards. They must also adhere to all traffic rules, including obeying traffic signals and speed limits.

PABs are allowed to use cycle paths, footpaths (where permitted) and roads with a maximum speed limit of 50kmh, but riders cannot carry passengers or cargo.

Failure to comply with these regulations can result in fines of up to $1,000, vehicle impoundment, or even cancellation of the PAB's registration for repeated offences.