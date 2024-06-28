1 dead, 1 hurt in accident at Woodlands RTS Link worksite

The workers were hurt by falling steel reinforcement bars that were being installed for the station’s foundation at around 9.30am.

A construction worker was killed and another was injured in an accident on June 27 at a worksite for the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link station in Woodlands North.

The workers, aged 48 and 49, were injured by falling steel reinforcement bars that were being installed for the station’s foundation at around 9.30am.

Both workers were taken to hospital, where the younger man later died.

Police investigations are ongoing, but based on preliminary findings, foul play is not suspected.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the steel bars had swayed before falling.

It added that it takes a serious view of safety incidents, and a safety timeout has been called to review and further enhance the safety process.

Meanwhile, the authority is working with the main contractor, Japanese firm Penta-Ocean Construction, and the subcontractor involved, Interno Engineering, to assist the family of the dead worker.

This is the third death of a worker at an LTA worksite in seven months.

Mr Han Wenqi, a registered workplace safety and health officer, said employers, responsible persons and supervisors should implement what is known in the industry as the 3-3-3 method when lifting loads.

This means maintaining a safe distance of at least 3m from materials being lifted, and ensuring stability by first lifting the load 30cm off the ground and waiting three seconds before starting the actual lifting operation.

“Communication and coordination when handling suspended loads is critical to ensuring a smooth and safe operation,” Mr Han added.

In 2020, Penta-Ocean was awarded the $932.8 million LTA contract to build the RTS Link station in Woodlands North, which is located next to the Thomson-East Coast Line’s Woodlands North MRT station.

The contract also includes the construction of rail tunnels for the 4km-long cross-border link, and a Customs, Immigration and Quarantine building in Woodlands North.

Construction of the Singapore side of the rail link started in 2021.

These works crossed the two-thirds mark in January 2024 and are slated to be completed by December. Passenger service is expected to start by end-2026.