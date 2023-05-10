Parents slammed after posting video of 'youngest driver in Singapore'

Netizens are calling out the parents who presumably posted footage of a young boy "driving" a car.

A Stomper alerted Stomp to the video that was posted on Complaint Singapore's Facebook page on Tuesday (May 8).

It has since garnered over 29,000 views.

The clip was originally posted on Instagram with the caption: "Youngest driver in Singapore."

In the video, a boy is seen sitting on a man's lap while holding the car's steering wheel with both hands as the car is moving.

The man is seen with one hand at the bottom of the steering wheel.

Commenters slammed the boy's parents for encouraging something so "brainless".

This is not the first time such acts have been posted on social media. Last year, a couple received flak for letting a young boy drive along Goodman Road.

More recently, in Malaysia, a six-year-old boy in Langkawi sneaked out of the house with his younger brother and drove his parents’ car for about 2.5km before losing control of the vehicle and crashing it into a lamp post.