189 suspects probed for link to 1,000 scam cases

The 138 men and 51 women, aged between 16 and 66, are suspected to be scammers or money mules.

A total of 189 people are being investigated for suspected involvement in 1,000 scam cases, in which victims lost more than $6.65 million.

The scams mainly involved investments, e-commerce, jobs, friend impersonations and government official impersonations.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Their cases follow an operation conducted between Dec 13 and 26 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

Those convicted of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. Meanwhile, those convicted of money laundering may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Individuals convicted of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment without a licence may be fined up to $125,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Police said they take a serious stance against anyone who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are encouraged to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.