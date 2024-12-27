Metal hook falls from height, hurts toddler at Sengkang playground

The hook hit the girl on the head.

At about 10am on Christmas Eve, Ms Huang Yixin, accompanied by her maid, took her three children to the playground between Block 172D and Block 173A at Sengkang East Drive.

They decided to leave about an hour later and Ms Huang picked up her two-year-old daughter.

As she was walking away from the playground, she heard the sound of metal falling and turned to look.

Her daughter started to cry as she bled from her head and Ms Huang saw a 10cm U-shaped hook on the ground.

There was nobody else at the playground and Ms Huang could not determine where the hook had fallen from.

Her sons, aged four and six, cried when they saw their sister bleeding.

"The doctor asked us to observe her for 24 hours to see if she had any symptoms such as vomiting or dizziness. She is doing well now," Ms Huang told Shin Min Daily News.

The toddler did not need any stitches for the cut.

Ms Huang said that she would not be taking her children to the playground again any time soon.