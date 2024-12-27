 Metal hook falls from height, hurts toddler at Sengkang playground, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Metal hook falls from height, hurts toddler at Sengkang playground

Metal hook falls from height, hurts toddler at Sengkang playground
The hook hit the girl on the head.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Metal hook falls from height, hurts toddler at Sengkang playground
The hook that fell.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
TNP
Dec 27, 2024 07:20 am

At about 10am on Christmas Eve, Ms Huang Yixin, accompanied by her maid, took her three children to the playground between Block 172D and Block 173A at Sengkang East Drive.

They decided to leave about an hour later and Ms Huang picked up her two-year-old daughter.

As she was walking away from the playground, she heard the sound of metal falling and turned to look.

Her daughter started to cry as she bled from her head and Ms Huang saw a 10cm U-shaped hook on the ground. 

There was nobody else at the playground and Ms Huang could not determine where the hook had fallen from. 

Her sons, aged four and six, cried when they saw their sister bleeding.

The Travel Smart Journeys incentive scheme will cover four more express bus services than before, bringing the total up to 11.
Singapore

Bigger rebates for off-peak travel in North-east from Jan 2

Related Stories

New bus services to connect Hougang, Sengkang residents to city

Stranger allegedly tries to unlock Sengkang flat's door

2,000 flats with shorter waiting times to be launched in Oct BTO exercise

"The doctor asked us to observe her for 24 hours to see if she had any symptoms such as vomiting or dizziness. She is doing well now," Ms Huang told Shin Min Daily News.

The toddler did not need any stitches for the cut.

Ms Huang said that she would not be taking her children to the playground again any time soon.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

sengkanghdbplaygroundToddler

TNP

tnp@sph.com.sg
Read articles by TNP