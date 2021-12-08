Part-time NTU degree programme gives him career growth boost

A graduate of one of NTU’s part-time Bachelor of Engineering programmes, Mr Wang Hongwei, 28, was able to earn a degree without taking a break from his career.

While pursuing a diploma in aerospace engineering at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Mr Wang Hongwei knew his passion and strength lay in the field of engineering.

But when he entered the industry upon graduation, he discovered there was much more to learn, which prompted him to upskill himself.

In 2017, he enrolled in the part-time Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Bachelor of Engineering (mechanical engineering) programme, and graduated in May this year.

The 28-year-old told The New Paper: "Through my work experience in quality engineering, I realised the benefits of pursuing a university degree, such as better career growth opportunities and salaries."

After evaluating several course options, Mr Wang settled on NTU as he felt the school was the most reputable, being ranked fifth in the world according to QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021.

Moreover, graduates of the part-time Bachelor of Engineering programmes - accredited by the Institute of Engineers - are awarded the same degree as full-time students.

Other specialisations offered by PaCE@NTU, the Centre for Professional and Continuing Education, as a part-time degree programme, include electrical and electronic engineering and computer science, and credit-bearing courses stackable to Specialist, Graduate or FlexiMasters certificates, as well as Seminars and Short Courses.

From short courses to semester-long ones, PaCE@NTU aims to equip professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) with cutting-edge knowledge and skills to keep pace with the rapid technological changes in today's increasingly competitive economy and industrial landscape.

BLENDED-LEARNING

The curriculum, which was a huge draw for Mr Wang, is designed to provide a blended-learning environment for working adults who wish to gain knowledge and earn a degree without taking a break from their careers.

He opted for a part-time degree as he wanted to pay NTU's tuition fees using his salary instead of taking out a student loan.

He acknowledged that this meant juggling work and studies but emphasised the importance of time management.

He said: "I initially found it quite difficult to cope because I would be tired after a long day of work, but still needed to complete the lectures and tutorials."

Mr Wang, who is married with a two-year-old daughter, said one of his main motivations was the desire to better provide for his family.

When the Covid-19 situation worsened and classes went online, Mr Wang found himself adjusting better than he expected.

He preferred to watch recorded lectures as he could do so at his own pace, and professors had taken to recording tutorial sessions for students to refer to after classes.

He said: "This programme helps to build fundamental knowledge and analytical skills, and I think it's useful even if it doesn't relate directly to your job scope."

Online applications remain open from now till Feb 21, 2022. For more information about the part-time degree programmes offered by NTU, visit www.ntu.edu.sg/pace/programmes/part-time-bachelor-of-engineering-degree-programmes