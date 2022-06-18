Pink Dot SG returns to Hong Lim Park after two years of virtual rallies

This year's rally was the 14th since 2009. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Shades of pink covered the grass patches and footpaths of Hong Lim Park on Saturday (June 18) afternoon as the annual Pink Dot SG rally returned to Speakers' Corner, which had been closed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's rally - the 14th since it started in 2009 - called on participants to envision what an inclusive Singapore would look like for them, and to speak out about the issues that impact the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community and to call for change by writing on placards.

Participants could take a photo with their placards, print them out and write a message on the back before placing the cards into "mailboxes" that had slots for each electoral constituency. The cards will be delivered to MPs.

Two politicians were spotted at the event - Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek from the People's Action Party and Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim from the Workers' Party.

The last time Pink Dot SG was organised in-person was in 2019, when it focused on Section 377A, the law that criminalises sex between men.

In 2020 and 2021, the rally went online.

Capacity limits for all events were removed on April 26 as Singapore eased Covid-19 restrictions in a move to live with the coronavirus.

But as with all events with over 500 persons, participants at the Pink Dot rally had to show proof of vaccination and scan a SafeEntry code after queuing to enter the rally area.

Like past rallies, they also had to show photo identification to confirm that they are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and their bags were searched as part of security measures.

Some brought their pet dogs along and others laid out picnic mats and foldable chairs.

Pink Dot SG spokesman Clement Tan said the loss of the constitutional challenge against Section 377A this year was especially frustrating to the community.

But he said the community sees glimmers of hope.