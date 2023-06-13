PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Aug 20

PM Lee Hsien Loong delivering the National Day Rally in August 2022. This year's rally will be held at ITE on Aug 20.

This year’s National Day Rally will be held on Aug 20, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Tuesday.

It will be held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central at Ang Mo Kio.

At last year’s National Day Rally, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalised sex between men, with Singapore upholding and safeguarding the institution of marriage.

He also announced the easing of indoor mask-wearing restrictions, with the nation in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic then, and called on Singaporeans to be mentally ready for disruptions to the region’s stability as well as economic challenges.

At the rally, PM Lee detailed plans for 150,000 new homes to be built in Paya Lebar following the relocation of Paya Lebar Air Base, as well as the development of the upcoming Terminal 5 at Changi Airport and Tuas Port.