PM Wong wants to engage S'reans on foreign policy issues

In a world with increasing geopolitical tensions and armed conflicts, and one buffeted by crisis after crisis, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he wants to engage Singaporeans on foreign policy issues.

“It’s important for me to engage Singaporeans on these issues because I think everyone needs to understand what’s at stake, especially on critical issues where our collective security and fundamental interests are involved,” said PM Wong.

He was speaking on Aug 23 at his first press conference since taking on the prime minister role in May.

Singapore cannot afford to neglect its external environment, he said.

He noted that there are “powerful forces shaping the world around us” that will have a direct impact on Singapore, and that there will be more to come in the coming years.

“It’s a world with growing fragmentation in the global economy and rising barriers to trade, which means more impact and stresses on the global supply chains... It’s a world with a whole range of external threats, including the latest outbreak of mpox, which we are monitoring very carefully and closely,” he said.

“So in this dangerous and troubled world, our relations with other countries are crucial, and establishing good rapport with friends, old and new, is also a key priority for me.”

The relationship-building work has already begun in earnest for PM Wong, with visits to Malaysia and Brunei, shortly after he was sworn in as Singapore’s fourth head of government. He has also hosted the prime ministers of Laos and Cambodia in Singapore in recent months.

PM Wong said that visits to more Asean countries, as well as key partners outside of South-east Asia, are in the pipeline.

He will also be attending several international summits in the coming months, including the Asean Summit in Laos, the Apec summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil.

“These are all opportunities for me to touch base with my counterparts...It’s important I meet them in my new capacity and establish good personal relations at the leadership level, because that sets the tone for our overall relationship,” he said.

“In some countries, there have been or there will be changes in government, (which) means potentially working with new governments, new people, new leaders, even as we renew ties with old friends,” added PM Wong, who said he will be visiting Indonesia, likely after its new government has been sworn in.

“So that’s how we navigate this new environment - always staying nimble and vigilant, continually finding ways to strengthen our partnerships and build new connections and to maintain our relevance on the global stage,” he said.

“We must be able to come together as one people, despite our differences and perspectives, and take a common role in Singapore position to advance our national interest together.”