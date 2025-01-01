We must carry the Team Singapore spirit forward

2024 has been another eventful and turbulent year.

Geopolitical tensions continue to rise. The war in Ukraine rages on, while the Middle East faces escalating violence and a worsening humanitarian crisis. These conflicts, compounded by extreme weather events and natural disasters, have devastated lives and livelihoods in many countries.

While global inflation has moderated, price levels have not fallen, much less returned to pre-pandemic levels. Across many countries, cost-of-living pressures continue to weigh heavily on families and communities. People feel a deep sense of angst and anxiety about the future. There is a growing malaise. As a result, political systems falter, trust in institutions erodes, and societies become increasingly divided.

Singapore is not immune to these global mood shifts and pressures. But amidst the turmoil and uncertainties, we have been able to distinguish ourselves. We remain a beacon of safety, security and stability in a troubled world. Our students continue to excel and learn, our businesses innovate and expand, and our workers adapt and embrace new opportunities in an ever-changing landscape.

Unlike in many developed countries, we are not plagued by unemployment and stagnant wages. Most workers have received wage increases that outpace inflation, making them better off in real terms. Over the past decade, median income has risen by 2.2 per cent per annum above inflation. In 2024, our economy grew by 4 per cent, exceeding expectations. With the strong economy, I expect real incomes to rise further.

Tackling challenges as Team Singapore

In recent years, we have faced some tough challenges. We have fought a deadly virus, tackled imported inflation and managed a weak economy. The year 2024, too, had its share of difficulties. The Government did not get everything right in the first instance. But as always, we were upfront with Singaporeans when we fell short and could have done better. We learnt from our setbacks, pursued improvements and continued to give our best to serve all Singaporeans. That is how we have consistently overcome obstacles – with solidarity and unity.

Our tripartite partnership lies at the core of this solidarity. The Government, employers and unions work hand in hand to resolve issues, and to devise solutions to benefit all Singaporeans. We focus on advancing our shared goals, putting the collective good ahead of individual interests. This partnership is the foundation of our resilience and strength.

Take the aviation sector as an example. During the pandemic, air travel was decimated, putting many jobs at risk. The Government provided financial support to sustain critical capabilities and to upgrade our facilities. Companies like Changi Airport Group, SIA Group, Sats and industry partners used the downtime to reskill and upgrade their workforce. Unions supported the measures, and workers showed great resilience in adapting to the changes.

Today, Changi Airport is thriving, with strong growth momentum driving its recovery. Passenger traffic is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, and is expected to increase further in 2025. Our aviation workforce has surpassed pre-Covid-19 numbers. Our air hub is stronger than before, and in a few months’ time, we will break ground for the new Terminal 5.

Likewise, we tackled cost-of-living pressures together. The Government implemented a full suite of measures, including cash support, CDC vouchers and utilities rebates, to mitigate the impact of inflation. Others did their part too. Community groups chipped in with ground-up initiatives, such as food distribution and grocery assistance programmes. Many companies helped out as well, supporting vulnerable groups in different ways.

Our spirit of teamwork shone brightly at the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. We cheered when Max Maeder became the youngest Singaporean to win an Olympic medal, and Yip Pin Xiu secured her seventh gold. Their achievements, and those of their fellow athletes and para-athletes, were not solo efforts. They were the result of the hard work of an entire community – coaches, sports scientists and administrators – as well as the unwavering support of family members.

These experiences highlight a common thread – the importance of working together and closing ranks in the face of challenges. The collective efforts of Team Singapore made all the difference, be it overcoming crises, supporting one another in times of need or striving for excellence on the global stage.

Looking ahead in 2025

We must carry this Team Singapore spirit into 2025 and beyond. That was why we embarked on the Forward Singapore exercise – to renew our social compact and strengthen our solidarity, so we can navigate uncertainties confidently as one united people.

Through Forward Singapore, we will revise our policies, reset attitudes and mindsets, and refresh the Singapore Dream. We will build a fairer and more inclusive society, where everyone is assured of opportunities to succeed, regardless of their starting points in life; where every one of us can realise our dreams, and live with dignity, security and hope for a brighter future.

We have taken major steps towards these goals. Housing policies have been updated to make HDB flats more affordable. The Majulah Package has enhanced retirement adequacy, especially for those in their 50s and early 60s. New programmes like Healthier SG and Age Well SG are providing seniors with better support. We are reforming our approach towards education, and investing heavily in SkillsFuture, to help every Singaporean, including mature workers, develop to their full potential.

This is just the beginning. We will do more. I will set out the next steps of Forward Singapore in Budget 2025.

We will sharpen our economic competitiveness, to create exciting opportunities and good jobs for Singaporeans. We will continue to cushion the impact of cost-of-living increases. We will provide more targeted help to those who find it harder to cope, especially older people and lower-income groups. But we will not neglect other segments, including the middle-income and middle-aged, who are caring for both elderly parents and young children. Every citizen has a role and place in our society. No one will be left behind, because we are all in this together.

Faith in our future

2025 marks the 60th anniversary of Singapore’s independence. While there is occasion to celebrate, this milestone is really a time for reflection – on our shared values, who we are and what we stand for. Importantly, it is an opportunity to envision how we can shape our future together.

Our journey ahead will not be short of challenges. But we have never allowed ourselves to be browbeaten or discouraged. Like the older generations, younger Singaporeans, too, showed resilience and fighting spirit during the pandemic. Thanks to the commitment of their teachers and support from their parents, they adapted to the Covid-19 measures, took them in stride and continued to thrive.

Each time I meet and engage with Singaporeans, old and young, I feel reassured and confident about our future. We know deep in our bones that Singapore was built against the odds. Together, we turned what seemed impossible into reality. We sustained this miracle through faith in our fellow citizens and our shared purpose. Every generation has done its part, strived for excellence and made their tomorrow better than today. Now it is our turn to blaze a bold path forward.

I wish all Singaporeans a very Happy New Year.