Police arrest ex-Kinderland teacher who allegedly abused children at Woodlands preschool

Videos circulating online show a pre-school teacher allegedly abusing young children on Monday at about 1pm.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested by police on Tuesday for her suspected involvement in ill-treating a child or young person.

The police said they received a report about videos circulating online showing a pre-school teacher allegedly abusing young children on Monday at about 1pm.

Videos of a teacher at Kinderland’s Woodlands Mart pre-school forcing children to drink water and hitting a child on the buttocks with a book were circulating on social media and messaging platforms on Monday. The teacher has been dismissed, said Early Childhood Development Agency earlier.

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified the woman and arrested her within six hours of the report, they added.

The woman will be charged with the offence of ill-treatment of child or young person.

Those convicted could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000, or both.