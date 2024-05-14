Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Batok

A white car was making a right turn when the motorcycle skidded at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 3.

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his motorcycle skidded at a traffic junction in Bukit Batok on the morning of May 14.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 3 at about 8am.

The motorcycle is believed to have “self-skidded”, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in a conscious state.

In a video of the accident posted on Facebook, a white car is seen making a right turn when the traffic light changes from green to amber. It nearly collides with the motorcycle, which is travelling straight in the opposite direction.

The dashcam footage – shot from a vehicle behind the white car – shows a child in a helmet standing up almost immediately after the motorcycle skids. The child then turns to look at a person lying on the ground.

Under the law, pillion passengers should not be below 10 years of age.