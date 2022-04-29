Police to engage relevant people as part of probe into possible offences by WP's Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap

This comes after Parliament referred the conduct of WP chief Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap to the Public Prosecutor.

The police have gone through evidence provided by Parliament on the conduct of Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap and will now get in touch with people relevant to the case.

The police, in a statement on Friday (April 29), said the move is part of their investigations into whether any offences have been committed.

The statement said: "In February 2022, Parliament referred the conduct of Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Faisal Manap before the Committee of Privileges to the Public Prosecutor, who in turn referred the matter to the Police for investigations.

"The police have been going through the evidence provided by Parliament and will now be engaging persons relevant to the case as part of the investigations into the possible offences disclosed."

On Feb 15, Parliament voted to refer Mr Singh, who is Leader of the Opposition, for further probe by the Public Prosecutor over a lying scandal, after a four-hour debate in which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged MPs from both sides of the aisle to vote with their conscience.