Police warn against assemblies, processions without permit

Organising or participating in a public assembly or procession without a police permit is an offence, said the police.

Public assemblies relating to the Israel-Hamas conflict are not allowed without a police permit, the police reiterated on Oct 11.

In a statement, the police said they were aware of possible plans for members of the public to gather for a procession held in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict during the coming weekend.

Under the Public Order Act, a police permit is required for such activities. Organising or participating in a public assembly or procession without one is an offence, the police said.

They added that they would not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries or foreign entities, or may have the potential to stir emotions and lead to public order incidents.

Referencing their earlier statement on April 30, police reiterated that there are “public safety and security concerns with assemblies and processions which are organised in relation to the conflict”.

“There have been multiple incidents overseas where protesters demonstrated on the streets on either side of the Israel-Hamas conflict,” they said.

“These incidents overseas had resulted in public disorder, significant disruption to the local communities, and even hurt to bystanders and participants,” they said.

The police added that such activities may also have an adverse impact on the peace and harmony between the different religions in Singapore, and heighten tensions between the communities.

“The peace and harmony we enjoy in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let events happening externally adversely affect it,” they said.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’ attack on Oct 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures, which include hostages killed and who died in captivity.

Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed 42,065 people in Gaza, many of them women and children, according to figures from the territory’s Health Ministry.