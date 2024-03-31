S'pore charity to raise funds for next batch of aid for Gaza

Humanity Matters, an interfaith group, said it put together 36 tonnes of food staples in the Jordanian capital Amman.

After sending 40 tonnes of food and other aid to Gaza victims in late March, a Singapore charity is raising funds for the next batch of relief amid fears of widespread famine in the war zone.

In a statement on March 30, Humanity Matters, an interfaith group, said it put together 36 tonnes of food staples – worth US$100,000 (S$135,000) – in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The bulk of the food aid – about 25 tonnes in total – was airdropped on March 27 and March 28 over the war-torn Gaza area. The remaining 11 tonnes are being delivered overland, through the Kerem Shalom crossing on the border straddling the Gaza Strip, Israel and Egypt.

Another four tonnes of relief with 5,000 Kidz Comfort Packs left Singapore by sea on March 20 and is expected to reach the port of Aqaba in Jordan on April 4 – a week before Hari Raya Puasa, said the statement.

The comfort packs are backpacks containing an inflatable pillow, vitamin gummies, a water bottle, snacks and stress balls, it added.

The packs are worth $100,000 in total and were put together by 300 youth and student leaders in Singapore on March 9.

Since March 8, Humanity Matters has received pledges and donations totalling just over $350,000 and has dispatched nearly $250,000 in relief to the war-torn Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Humanity Matters said it has tied up with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation to deliver aid to Gaza. The Jordanian group has also provided relief to conflict-stricken areas in Palestine, Syria and Iraq.

The statement said: “The two humanitarian non-governmental organisations are diligently working together to help attend to the severe food shortage in Gaza and, in tandem, striving to help establish a water distribution network to support hydration and hygiene requirements there.”



Singaporeans keen on lending a hand to the relief efforts can make donations at two islandwide street collections on March 31 and April 7, organised by Humanity Matters.

Humanity Matters deputy chairman Gurmit Singh said: “Humanity Matters can only serve the innocent Gazan civilians as much as the support we receive from the kindness and generosity of Singaporeans.

“As a humanitarian relief outfit, Humanity Matters subscribes and adheres to the key universal principles of humanitarian engagement – humanity, neutrality and impartiality.”

Singaporeans who wish to volunteer at the main islandwide street collection on April 7 by distributing stickers with humanitarian messages can register their interest at bit.ly/hallow24

Those looking to donate cash can choose any one of the following methods: