Popular boss of Changi Village goreng pisang stall dies in his sleep at 49

Singapore foodies are mourning the death of goreng pisang hawker James Chan.

The 49-year-old, who ran the Million Star Fried Banana stall at the Changi Village Hawker Centre, died in his sleep on Monday (Feb 21).

The cause of death was a heart attack, Shin Min Daily News reported.

His mother told Shin Min that he used to get up at 8am and open the stall at 10.30am.

When he did not that day, even at 11am, she went to his room and tried to wake him up, but found his hands were cold and stiff.

She called an ambulance, and paramedics pronounced him dead.

She had never heard him complain about his health and said he would exercise regularly.

Mr Chan had taken over the stall, which also sells other fried snacks, from his parents three years ago.

The couple had run the business together for more than 20 years before that.

Mr Melvin Chew, administrator of Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, shared the sad news, saying Mr Chan had been a regular contributor to the Facebook page.

Customers who said they were regulars at his stall left comments mourning the loss.