Porsche on fire at Orchard Turn

A car caught fire along Orchard Turn on Monday afternoon (Dec 13).

Stomper Henry witnessed the incident outside Ngee Ann City at around 12.40pm and shared a video showing the car in flames.

Firefighters can subsequently be seen putting out the blaze.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante also posted a video showing smoke billowing from the Porsche.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it was alerted to the fire, which involved the car's engine compartment, at around 12.50pm.

It added: "Police officers mitigated the fire using four fire extinguishers prior to SCDF's arrival. SCDF firefighters then extinguished the fire using a hose reel."

There were no reported injuries.