Posters seeking fees to participate in international arts festival here are fake: Organiser

Fake posters are circulating on online platforms about an international arts festival associated with Singapore organisations, they said in a joint statement on Monday.

Several event posters that bear the name “2024 Singapore International Festival of Arts” have been circulating on social media platforms such as WeChat, WhatsApp and Xiaohongshu, said the joint statement, in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

The statement was issued by Singapore International Festival of Arts’ (SIFA) organiser Arts House Limited, along with Arts Association of Singapore, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Nanyang Technological University and School of the Arts Singapore. These organisations have had their logos displayed on the fake posters, or are mentioned in them.

“These posters claim to promote arts competitions under the SIFA branding, inviting members of the public to attend their programmes,” the organisations said, adding that they have identified a website where people can register and pay for programmes under the supposed event.

On the website, participation in the fake event requires a fee of up to 980 yuan (S$182).

The organisations said that the fake event and its associated programmes are not authorised by SIFA and not affiliated with, nor endorsed by them, and have distanced themselves from the fake event on their social media accounts and websites.

The online posters and website have been reported to the National Arts Council, the Commissioner of SIFA, and to the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth. The police and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore have also been alerted, according to the statement.

The organisations said they are prepared to take any necessary legal action to protect the integrity and reputation of SIFA and the organisations represented. They urged the public to not share, promote, or participate in events unless they are announced on official platforms.

They also advised the public against sharing personal information and banking details through the unauthorised website and urged extreme caution in any financial transactions related to this event. Those who lost money or their personal information on the fake website should file a police report immediately.

The public is encouraged to visit SIFA’s official website at sifa.sg and follow the festival’s verified social media platforms, for accurate and up-to-date information about the festival.