Three artists dropped from teaching courses at NUS

Cultural Medallion recipient Haresh Sharma said that he was told five days before his playwriting course was slated to begin that NUS did not "approve" his appointment.

The National University of Singapore’s (NUS) last-minute cancellation of a playwriting module has left its instructor Haresh Sharma indignant, while other artists have come forward to say they have been similarly informed that their courses will not proceed as planned.

NUS has responded, saying it dropped the courses due to low enrolment numbers.

Sharma, 59, took to Instagram on Aug 12 to say that he was told five days before the start of the course that NUS did not “approve” his appointment. According to Sharma, who has previously taught at NUS, he was told by the university that its decision is “unrelated to issues of qualifications, experience or teaching abilities”, and was not given a reason.

“So, you can give me an award but you cannot allow me to teach your students?” he asked in the post. He graduated from NUS’ Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS) in 1990 and was awarded the FASS Distinguished Arts and Social Sciences Alumni Award in 2021.

“What about all the work I’ve done in preparation for my course?” asked Sharma, who has been the resident playwright of The Necessary Stage since 1990. He was awarded the Cultural Medallion, Singapore’s pinnacle cultural accolade, in 2015.

Theatre actress Noorlinah Mohamed, who was the creative producer for National Day Parade 2024, also took to Instagram stories to share a similar account. She co-founded the Singapore Drama Educators Association in 2002 and was the artistic director of Festival of Women N.O.W, a public project led by women collaborators.

She was slated to teach a module on voice studies and production at NUS, which she had taught since 2021, but “received an e-mail worded in the same manner as that described by (Sharma)” in July 2024 that said her appointment was not approved.

“Did the paperwork and blocked out the dates. Worked on the module. And then dropped. No courtesy phone call. No conversation. No thank you for your service. Nothing,” she wrote.

Sharma and Noorlinah declined further comment when The Straits Times approached them.

Responding to queries from ST, an FASS spokesperson said on Aug 15: “In running our courses and appointing external instructors to teach selected ones, the faculty considers several factors, including enrolment numbers and the broader curriculum.

“We lacked sizeable numbers to conduct the playwriting course meaningfully. Separately, the voice studies and production course is currently being taught by a full-time staff member. We have reached out to both Mr Haresh Sharma and Ms Noorlinah Mohamed on this matter.”

A third artist, who spoke to ST on condition of anonymity, was also dropped by the university this semester.

In a follow-up post by Sharma dated Aug 13, he wrote: “Some artists have reached out to say this has happened to them. Two were also supposed to teach this semester and (were) dropped without a clear reason.”

He added: “I hope that educational institutions will treat part-time artists justly and responsibly. Many are freelancers and depend very much on the fees they get from these institutions. Last-minute cancellations deny them the opportunity to find other jobs, resulting in a painful loss of income.”

Affected students whom ST spoke to expressed frustration at the last-minute communication. Enrolled students were told in an e-mail dated Aug 6 that the playwriting module, slated to run from Aug 12, was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Ms Jade Ow, 22, a theatre studies major at NUS’ College of Humanities and Sciences (CHS), which includes FASS, said she felt blindsided by this turn of events.

The final-year student said that “without this course, I would have been forced to delay graduation”, due to the stated requirements for her course of study.

“I am gutted by the fact that Haresh Sharma is not teaching us playwriting this semester. As someone who loves theatre and creative writing, I think it’s very rare to have the opportunity to really learn from the best of the best in Singapore,” she added.

NUS has since offered her and other affected students replacement modules.