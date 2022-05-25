 Power bank catches fire on a train at Somerset MRT station, no commuters hurt, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Power bank catches fire on a train at Somerset MRT station, no commuters hurt

Power bank catches fire on a train at Somerset MRT station, no commuters hurt
A video posted on Facebook shows commuters exiting the train with smoke billowing around them.PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPORE ATRIUM SALE/FACEBOOK
Nellie Toh
May 25, 2022 07:31 pm

A power bank caught fire in an MRT train on Tuesday (May 24), resulting in commuters having to disembark at Somerset station as a precaution.

In a statement on Wednesday, operator SMRT said the incident took place at around 12.10pm the day before on a north-bound train along the North-South Line.

A commuter quickly helped put out the fire, said SMRT trains president Lam Sheau Kai.

"Our staff were on site to assist. As a safety precaution, all commuters disembarked at Somerset station," he said.

There were no reports of commuters needing medical aid, Mr Lam added.

A video posted on Facebook shows commuters exiting the train, some covering their mouths, with smoke billowing around them.

Couple slammed for bringing non-foldable bicycle on MRT: 'Is it their grandfather's train?'
Singapore

Couple slammed for bringing non-foldable bicycle on MRT

Related Stories

Heavy crowds throng Bishan MRT Station

Crowded trains affect people's decision to work from home

Man argues with worker over MRT seat: 'You come here work, you go, give people sit down'

The affected train was withdrawn to the depot for further checks, Mr Lam said.

He added that SMRT will help the Public Transport Security Command with investigations.

Train issues at Somerset MRT at 12.10pm

Train issues at Somerset MRT at 12.10pm Our Telegram handle: t.me/singaporeatriumsale

Posted by Singapore Atrium Sale on Monday, May 23, 2022

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

mrtFIRES