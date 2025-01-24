Hume MRT station to open on Feb 28, ahead of schedule

The station in Upper Bukit Timah Road will make it more convenient for residents to travel to the city centre.

Hume MRT station in Bukit Timah, which is on the Downtown Line (DTL), will open for passenger service ahead of schedule on Feb 28, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Jan 24.

The station between the DTL’s Hillview and Beauty World stops is the last on the second stage of the line that has yet to open. DTL Stage 2 started operations in December 2015.

Hume station, which will open at 3pm on Feb 28, was slated to start operations in the second quarter of 2025.

The station in Upper Bukit Timah Road will make it more convenient for residents to travel to the city centre, Mr Chee wrote in a Facebook post.

He said a resident travelling from Hume station to Downtown station in the Downtown Core will take around 30 minutes, down from about 45 minutes.

The station will also connect residents to the Singapore Botanic Gardens in 15 minutes, half the time it now takes to get there by bus.

It will also be easier for passengers to visit attractions such as the Former Ford Factory and the Rail Corridor in Bukit Timah.

When it opens, Hume station will serve more than 20,000 residents in the area between Hillview and Beauty World MRT stations. Work to fit out the long-empty station – a shell structure built in 2015 – began in 2021 after years of lobbying by residents.

The Government had previously said developments in the area and ridership growth did not warrant the station opening.

But this changed after moves to redevelop the Rail Corridor and the former Bukit Timah Fire Station.

On Jan 24, Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Low Yen Ling described the station’s opening as a “wish come true”. Alongside residents, she had lobbied the Land Transport Authority to open the station, which is in her district.

Hume station will have two entrances, one facing Upper Bukit Timah Road and the other facing Hume Avenue, Ms Low said in a Facebook post.

To improve connectivity to the station, covered linkways have been built to provide sheltered access to nearby bus stops and pick-up and drop-off points, said Ms Low, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth.

There will also be 60 bicycle parking spaces near the two entrances.