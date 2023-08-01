Prince Harry to visit Singapore in August to play in polo match for charity

Prince Harry last made his polo appearance in Singapore in June 2017, where he played to raise funds for charity Sentebale.

Prince Harry will be travelling to Singapore in August to take part in a polo tournament to help raise funds for charity.

The Duke of Sussex will be taking part in the annual Sentebale ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Handa Polo Cup, which will be held at the Singapore Polo Club on Aug 12, Sentebale announced on its website on Monday.

The game is held to raise funds for Sentebale, a charity that was established by the British prince and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso in 2006 to provide psychosocial support for children living with HIV in southern Africa.

Prince Harry, 38, will be lining up for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, taking on the Singapore Polo Club Team that is captained by the charity’s ambassador and his long-time friend, Argentinian polo star Nacho Figueras.

Prince Harry said: “The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

“In a time where being HIV-positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.”

The annual Polo Cup has raised more than £11 million (S$18.8 million) for charity since 2010.

Prince Harry last visited Singapore in June 2017, where he also played polo to raise funds for the same charity.

His father – then Prince Charles, now the King – played at the club in Mount Pleasant Road in 1974, while his grandfather, Prince Philip, did so nine years earlier.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Polo Club for more information.