 Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap to speak in Parliament debate on COP report next week, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

(From left) Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament, said the Workers' Party.PHOTOS: GOV.SG
Hariz Baharudin, Assistant News Editor
Feb 11, 2022 11:24 am

The Workers' Party top leaders will be expressing their views on Parliament's Committee of Privileges' (COP) report when the House debates the report next Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday (Feb 11), the WP noted that the COP had called for a fine of $35,000 for its ex-MP Ms Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament.

The committee had referred WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who is an MP for Aljunied GRC, to the Public Prosecutor for possible criminal charges against Mr Singh. It had also done the same for Aljunied GRC MP and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap.

"The Workers' Party notes these developments with grave concern. The last time criminal charges were brought against an elected Opposition MP relating to their political work was in the 1980s," said the WP.

"Mr Pritam Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal Manap will be expressing their views on the COP report in Parliament (which, like the COP, is dominated by MPs from the ruling People's Action Party)."

The WP added that Mr Singh and Mr Faisal will also co-operate with the Public Prosecutor and defend themselves in court in the event that charges are brought against them.

Former WP MP Raeesah Khan testifying before the Committee of Privileges on Dec 22, 2021.
Singapore

Raeesah Khan's version of events more credible

The party said that it will continue to work for Singapore and Singaporeans as its two elected MPs address these matters.

"All our elected MPs will continue to serve our constituents to the very best of our ability while the Party's work in other constituencies continues," it said.

 

Workers' PartySINGAPORE PARLIAMENT