Probation for man who stalked two after they rejected his gift

A man stalked two residents of a flat from February to July last year and committed acts such as leaving cigarette butts between the gate and the main door to their home.

Soon Xian Feng, 21, also threw eggs on the floor outside their unit and took down their Chinese New Year decorations.

The Singaporean, who committed the offences after the pair rejected his gift, was on Monday (Feb 7) sentenced to 18 months' probation.

He has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and his parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

He pleaded guilty in December last year to one count of harassment involving the two victims who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect their identities. Details about them have also been redacted from court documents.

Soon also admitted to an unrelated charge of entering a third victim's flat to steal $150.

In an earlier proceeding, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chng Luey Chi told the court that Soon had left a package containing two jerseys and a jar of cookies outside his victims' unit some time in February last year.

An accompanying letter stated that he wanted to befriend them. But the pair returned the items to Soon's father.

Feeling upset over the rejection, Soon started stalking the pair soon after.

On Feb 24 last year, he took down some Chinese New Year decorations that were placed outside their unit.

On another occasion, he left two letters outside their flat, asking them to leave their window blinds open because he wanted to see what they were doing at home.

He continued to harass them until last July.

Court documents do not state what happened next but he was later charged in court last year.

In an unrelated incident, he entered a Clementi flat on Feb 26, 2020 and stole $150.

Soon's father has since made more than $300 in restitution to the three victims.

For harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.