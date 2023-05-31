Probation for teen after his speeding PMD hit jogger, causing fractures and kidney injury

A 17-year-old youth was speeding on his unregistered personal mobility device (PMD) on a footpath in May 2022 when it struck a jogger, who suffered fractures to his ribs, collarbone, shinbone and upper arm.

The 52-year-old man also sustained an injury to his left kidney and had to be hospitalised for 41 days.

The offender, who turned 18 in September 2022, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to one count each of riding the unregistered PMD on a footpath and causing grievous hurt by performing a rash act.

As part of his probation, he has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 60 hours of community service.

His mother and stepfather were also bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during the probation.

The offender cannot be named as he was 17 years old when he committed the offences. Those below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Stephanie Koh told the court that the offender had obtained the PMD from one of his friends in June 2021.

He knew that the PMD was not registered and that it was not compliant with Land Transport Authority (LTA) requirements.

Among other things, LTA stated on its website that PMDs should not weigh more than 20kg. It is also mandatory for all PMD and e-bike riders to pass a theory test before using the devices on cycling paths.

DPP Koh said that the offender’s PMD was heavier than the permitted weight and that he had failed to take a competency test before operating it.

Despite these violations, the teenager met a 17-year-old friend at around 10pm on May 24, 2022 and they decided to go to the nearby Bedok Reservoir Park.

The offender then rode the PMD while his friend walked there. In the park, the friend rode pillion with the offender.

DPP Koh said: “The accused knew that he was not allowed to ride his PMD along the footpath but thought no one would notice as it was dark.

“Although the speed limit for PMDs was 25kmh, the accused was riding the PMD at about 40kmh. (The friend) told the accused to slow down at least twice but he did not do so and maintained the same speed.”

At around the same time, the victim, Mr Yuen Sen Neo, was jogging along the footpath when he stopped to snap a picture of the view.

The offender, who was riding in the opposite direction, saw Mr Yuen from about 10 metres away but was unable to stop in time due to the speed at which he was going.

The PMD struck the man who fell. The device then skidded, causing the offender and his friend to fall off.

The offender and Mr Yuen were taken by ambulance to Changi General Hospital. The PMD was also seized.

Mr Yuen was warded for 41 days. The teenager sustained a swollen right eye as well as abrasions to his left cheek, right elbow and left knuckle.

His friend suffered wounds on his elbows and bruises on his head.

For causing grievous hurt by committing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.