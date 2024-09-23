Project Arif has helped 2,000 Muslim couples in family life

Mr Muhammad Amirul Shah Imran, 29, and Ms Nur Amalina Anuar, 28, are among 2,119 couples who have joined the Temasek Foundation Achieving Resilient and Inspiring Families.

Shortly after their first child was born, Mr Muhammad Amirul Shah Imran and his wife Nur Amalina Anuar joined a project that would give them access to religious officials, medical professionals and social workers whom they could tap whenever they face issues in their relationship or caring for their newborn.

Through the Temasek Foundation Achieving Resilient and Inspiring Families (Project Arif), the couple, who are engineers, have attended various programmes such as Village, which equips new parents with parenting skills, resources and services that support them beyond their child’s infancy, and Men on the Move, a support group for fathers.

On one occasion, after checking in with a consultant from the general paediatrics service – a member of Project Arif – the couple learnt that what they thought was a milk rash was actually eczema. This allowed them to manage their child’s condition more effectively.

Ms Amalina, 28, said she and her husband, 29, joined Project Arif in 2023 to get proper advice about child-rearing.

“There’s a lot of information out there... but it may not be legitimate. So when they told us that there’ll be professionals such as (those in) healthcare, I thought I should get us into this programme,” she said.

They were introduced to the project by their naib kadi, or wedding solemniser, Ustaz Ahmad Khushairi Abidin. He is a trained counsellor who helps them through any challenges they may face as a couple, and advises them on the Islamic aspects of parenting.

Mr Amirul and Ms Amalina are among 2,119 couples who have joined Project Arif since its launch on Sept 1, 2020. Its goal is to support Muslim couples as they prepare for marriage and family life, and to optimise maternal wellness and child development.

The couple shared their experience at an event held on Sept 22 to celebrate the project’s milestones.

The project started out as a collaboration between Temasek Foundation, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) and the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis). In 2023, AMP Singapore, a non-profit organisation that serves the Muslim community, came on board as a partner of the project.

About 230 people, including the project’s beneficiaries and partners, attended the event held at Furama RiverFront Hotel. Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim was the guest of honour.

Associate Professor Suzanna Sulaiman, the KKH lead for Project Arif, highlighted that the naib kadi, who recommend suitable couples for the programme, are now equipped to identify fertility, maternal and child health issues, besides marital, social and religious matters.

“When the couples register for Project Arif through the naib kadi, they’re better supported in their journey in the first two years of their marriage. Life, with or without children, becomes more holistic and integral,” said Prof Suzanna, who is the head and senior consultant at the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at KKH.

There are now 24 naib kadi who are Project Arif-trained, as well as 18 partner mosques. Project Arif has also set up two resource centres within its partner mosques to provide a physical space for couples and families to meet the team.

Associate Professor Faishal said the challenge for Project Arif going forward is to assess its sustainability and resources so that more couples can come on board.

“We have a limited number of doctors, healthcare professionals and counsellors. So (we have to see) how we can bring in volunteers and scale it up at the national level,” said Prof Faishal.

For Mr Amirul, the community built by both the professionals and from others in the support groups is why he would recommend Project Arif to other couples.

“They say it takes a village to grow a family. If you don’t have that village, this is where you could find one,” he said.