Pulau Ubin provision shop stands the test of time

Yak Hong provision shop on Pulau Ubin was started in the 1920s by Ms Ng Ngak Heng's father-in-law.

Businesses on Pulau Ubin have taken a hit in recent years with fewer residents and a drop in the number of visitors to the island.

However, Madam Ng Ngak Heng is not ready to throw in the towel just yet.

The 74-year-old owns Yak Hong provision shop which her father-in-law started in the 1920s.

Last year, the shop chalked up a loss of $6,000. It is open year-round from 7am to 7.30pm.

Madam Ng moved to the island in 1975 after marrying Mr Law Kuing Lian, who inherited the provision shop from his father.

The store used to supply residents with necessities to feed their farm animals.

But demand for such goods has plunged together with the number of residents.

According to The Straits Times, Pulau Ubin's population has dwindled from 2,000 between the 1950s and early 1970s to only about 30 today.

Madam Ng's two sons live and work on the mainland and visit her on weekends and during Chinese New Year.

However, before 2023, Madam Ng said she experienced a boom in business during the pandemic when borders were closed and people flocked to Pulau Ubin for recreation.

"Back then, I imported 10 boxes of coconuts and would sell about 300 coconuts every week," she told Shin Min Daily News.

The 30 tables in front of her shop were also filled, she said, adding that business was really good back then.

Now, the number of visitors has dropped as more people choose to holiday overseas.

It has become increasingly harder for her to sustain the business after factoring in electricity bills, labour costs, taxes and the costs of her goods.

She lamented that there was barely any profit to be made.

But thoughts of selling the shop have never entered her mind.

"I enjoy the freedom I have living here and this store was left behind by my father-in-law," she said, adding that she wants to keep it running for as long as she can.

Apart from Yak Hong, there is only one other provision shop about 100 metres away, run by 76-year-old Chen Zhijian and his wife Xu Xiufeng, 72.

It is also believed to be almost 100 years old.

Madam Ng still has regular customers who buy drinks from her, including 64-year-old nature lover Bing Ling who visits her once or twice a week.

Despite beer and coconuts being cheaper on the mainland, he said he doesn't mind taking a ferry down to support his friend's business.