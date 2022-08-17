Wild boars ain't so wild on Pulau Ubin: Animals seen obeying man with stick in video

Spotting a wild boat in and around a Housing Board estate would likely alarm most residents.

Known to be unafraid of people and prone to attack on some occasions, wild boars, it seems, are a lot more serene in their natural habitat, like Pulau Ubin.

A TikTok video, posted on Aug 15, suggests as much, as it depicts a man on the island comfortably communicating with the animals.

In the 20-second clip, he is seen prodding a wild boar with a stick, even successfully ordering the animal to lie down.

"Please don't attempt this when you're there," Seralsn, who posted the video, warned, adding that the animals are only cosy with Pulau Ubin residents.

To be fair, the boars in the clip do look younger than the adult ones that have been spotted roaming about in HDB estates.

All the same, those who visit Pulau Ubin should exercise caution when encountering such animals.