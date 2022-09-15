Punggol Field murder: Man, 22, gets life term, caning for stabbing jogger in 'senseless' killing
On the anniversary of the day his father abandoned the family as well as his enlistment, a 20-year-old took a foldable knife and wet wipes with him on his nightly jog.
Surajsrikan Diwakar Mani Tripathi became angry after he tripped and fell during his jog, and decided to attack a stranger who jogged past him.
On Thursday, Surajsrikan, now 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a charge of murder in what prosecutors said was a "senseless" killing.
Surajsrikan admitted he stabbed and slashed Mr Tay Rui Hao, 38, near a bus stop in Punggol Field Road at 11:08pm on May 10, 2020.
Mr Tay called the police and was sent to Sengkang General Hospital with multiple stab wounds but later died from his injuries.
