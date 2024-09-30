Punggol 'neighbour from hell' now a 'menace' in Redhill

Several years ago, a woman living in Punggol was allegedly creating so much discomfort in her neighbours that six families moved out within two years.

The woman, described as a "neighbour from hell", reportedly played loud music, poured oil and porridge at her neighbours' doors, and hung pig ears on their shoe racks.

Lianhe Zaobao reported in September 2020 that her new neighbours at Jalan Bukit Merah were put through the same noise disturbance and they had called the police on numerous occasions.

Four years on, one of her neighbours has moved out and her new next-door neighbour has called the police on her.

Mr Lin, a 55-year-old salesman, told Shin Min Daily News: "She often plays the radio very loudly and the music can be heard very clearly in my bedroom. Sometimes, she would start playing it in the evening and not turn it off until noon the next day.

"In addition to the music, she would often slam the door hard in the middle of the night, jolting me awake."

In a recording made by Mr Lin, loud music can be heard at 1am, 3am, 4am, 6am and 8am.

"I bought headphones to block out some of the noise but it's got worse over the past few weeks, so I've been sleeping in the living room," he lamented.

He added that he was not aware of the situation when he bought the unit.

"When I told the previous owner about the woman, he revealed that he sold the unit because he was deeply affected," said Mr Lin.

"I called the police four times in less than a year after I moved in. I just asked her to keep the volume down, but she said it was because the wall was too thin and had nothing to do with her. She even swore at me.

"I am not stopping her from listening to music, I just want her to keep the volume down."

The woman in question refused to be interviewed by reporters.