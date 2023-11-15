Pupils who took PSLE to get their results on Wednesday, Nov 22

If unable to collect their results at school, pupils can appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov 24.

Pupils who sat the PSLE will receive their results from 11am on Wednesday, Nov 22.

The Education Ministry and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board, in a joint statement on Wednesday, said arrangements have been made for students to receive results.

Pupils will receive details on collection arrangements from their schools, it added.

If they are unable to collect their results at school, pupils can appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf by Nov 24.

Eligible pupils will receive the S1 Option Form to select secondary schools with their PSLE results.

Students are required to use their unique S1 personal identification number found on the top-right hand corner of the form to log in to the Secondary 1 Internet System to submit their school choices from 11.30am on Nov 22 to 3pm on Nov 28.

Parents who need help with the online submission can contact the primary school before 3pm on Nov 28.

Posting results will be released between Dec 20 and Dec 22 through SMS, the statement said. It can also be accessed through the Secondary 1 Internet System or at the pupil’s primary school.

Pupils do not need to report to their posted secondary schools upon receiving their S1 posting results, it added.

Students who are eligible for Posting Group 1 or the Posting Group 1/2 Option Band, and are more inclined towards practice-oriented, hands-on learning, can apply to Crest Secondary School (CSS) and Spectra Secondary School (SSS).

These schools offer a “customised skills-based curriculum and exposure to unique learning opportunities, putting students in good stead for progression to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE),” said the statement said.

Pupils can apply directly by submitting their school application to the respective schools starting from 11.30am on Nov 22 to 3pm on Nov 28. Application forms for these two schools are available at students’ respective primary schools, or on the websites of CSS and SSS.

Those who applied directly should continue to submit the S1 Option Form, in order to be posted to the school of their choice if they are not admitted to CSS or SSS.

Those who applied directly and were successfully admitted into the specialised schools will be informed by Dec 13, and their other S1 school choices will be voided.

Eligible pupils who did not apply directly to CSS or SSS but wish to be considered for admission to these schools can indicate CSS and SSS as one of their school choices in the S1 Option Form.

The statement said: “Students are encouraged to consider schools holistically when choosing a secondary school that would be a good fit for their educational needs, strengths and interests.”

It added that students are encouraged to visit the schools’ open houses and explore their websites.