Rat caught and removed after it was seen crawling in ITE College West cafeteria

The rat was seen crawling under the tables and chairs in the cafeteria.

A rat was caught and removed from the cafeteria of Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West on Dec 1.

In videos circulating online, the rat is seen crawling under the tables and chairs.

An ITE College West spokesperson told The Straits Times the school called a pest control company to inspect the entire foodcourt and individual stalls, including surrounding areas, following the incident.

No signs of rats were reported after the inspection.

“We place high importance on maintaining good hygiene and cleanliness at our campuses and dining outlets and would like to assure that this is an isolated incident,” said the spokesperson.

“We will continue to work closely with our stall owners and patrons to ensure that everyone plays his part in creating a conducive dining experience.”

When contacted, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it was looking into the matter.

Those who come across a potentially errant food operator should make a report to SFA via its online feedback form.

“SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices,” its spokesman said.

“While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices,” he added. “Food operators should also ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained.”