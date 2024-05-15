Coffee shop owner fined for illegal supermarket in eatery

Products such as meatballs and sausages were seized from Thai Khaneng Coffeeshop by Singapore Food Agency officers.

The owner of Thai Khaneng Coffeeshop located in a Woodlands industrial estate was fined $8,000 on May 15 for illegally operating a supermarket within the eatery and selling illegally imported meat products.

About 148kg of meat products that had been illegally imported from Thailand were found at the eatery during a raid conducted on July 12, 2023, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement.

The products, such as meatballs and sausages, were seized by SFA officers.

The eatery, owned by Keadkiaw Pensri, is located at 1 Woodlands Industrial Park E2.

Illegally imported food products of unknown sources can pose a food safety risk, said SFA in its statement.

“Meat and its products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with our food safety standards and requirements,” the agency added.

Those convicted of importing meat products illegally without a valid licence may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Subsequent offenders may be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Officers also discovered that the supermarket operating within the coffee shop had no valid SFA supermarket licence.

All food establishments in Singapore including supermarkets must be licensed to operate, according to SFA.

Those convicted of contravening or failing to comply with the licence granted may be fined up to $2,000.

Offenders may be fined up to $100 for every day the offence continues after conviction.