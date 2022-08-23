Raw seafood in Phuket causes two Singaporeans to grapple with food poisoning

TikTok user User818391963 had food poisoning after eating 'Dancing Shrimp' (left) in Phuket, while user Blooppbloop0 (right) suffered a similar fate after having raw oysters, also in Phuket.

After enjoying a plate of live shrimp during her trip to Phuket, a Singaporean woman spent the latter part of the evening vomiting and grappling with diarrhoea.

The woman, who goes by User818391963 on TikTok, uploaded a video documenting her mishap on Sunday (Aug 21).

During her six-day trip to Phuket, she visited the Chillva Night Market and ate some 'dancing shrimp' – a street dish of fresh live shrimp marinated in spicy sauce and herbs.

In her video, the woman included a selfie of her enjoying the Thai delicacy, along with the caption "live shrimp (not) bad".

Unfortunately for her and her travel companion, those shrimps didn’t sit well with them.

"We started vomiting continuously for six hours (and had) diarrhoea non-stop," User818391963 wrote in her video.

To compound their situation, the pair also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time.

"I guess I have a weak stomach, some food (are) meant for Thai people to eat only," she wrote in a comment.

Raw oysters

Another Singaporean, TikTok user Blooppbloop0, was also on a trip in Phuket at the time, and suffered a bout of food poisoning as well.

After having some raw oysters, Blooppbloop0 wrote in her video uploaded on Aug 20 that she "vomited for one-and-a-half days straight".

A doctor also visited her in her hotel room and gave her "injections for four types of (medications)", she posted.

The ordeal cost her a total of 9,000 baht (S$358).