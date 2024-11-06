'Really, really good': Hawkers cheer new support systems

Mr Philip Tan and Mdm Irene Koh were among the nine hawkers recognised for their contributions to Singapore’s food heritage.

Nine hawkers were recognised for their contributions to Singapore’s food heritage at the Singapore Hawkers’ Seminar & Awards 2024 on Nov 4, and new support measures for the industry were announced.

Organised by the Federation of Merchants’ Associations, Singapore (FMAS) and supported by the National Environment Agency (NEA), the seminar and awards saw Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Dr Koh Poh Koon, unveil new policies aimed at ensuring a vibrant and sustainable hawker scene.

Among the highlights was the inaugural Favourite Hawker Centre Award, voted for by the public. Serangoon Garden Market clinched the title, lauded for its “vibrant atmosphere and diverse food choices”.

Dr Koh also announced a key change to the hawker stall tendering process.

From the November tender exercise, winning bids exceeding the assessed market rate will be reduced incrementally instead of dropping immediately to market value after the initial three-year tenancy.

This is in response to concerns about inflated bids pricing out aspiring hawkers.

Dr Koh explained the rationale behind the shift: “What we want to do is to make sure that this is a sustainable system for our hawker centres, for hawkers going forward, so that they should put forth realistic bids that will allow their businesses to be sustainable for the longer term.”

He added that this aims to “make sure that whatever bids they put in have better staying power”, and discourage the practice of submitting overly high bids that are then reduced.

Another notable measure permits hawkers to hire more Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) holders as stall assistants from 2025.

This addresses manpower shortages, a persistent challenge for many hawkers.

Mr Abdul Wafi Solihin, 28, owner of Munchi Pancakes and recipient of the Enterprising Hawker Award, welcomed the change.

“I think it’s really, really good,” he said. "A lot of these pass holders that we have seen have given us very good results, they’re very hardworking.

“When it was announced, we immediately started our plans on changing our hiring process.”

Veteran hawkers Mr Philip Tan, 67, and Mdm Irene Koh, 66, of Mei Ji Fishball Noodle, and recipients of the Outstanding Hawker Mentor Award, believe the new tender structure will be beneficial.

“We have known people who tried to get into the trade, and for many times they couldn't get a stall because people were bidding too high,” Mdm Koh said. “This new policy will help a lot of people like them.”

Ms Faye Sai, 37, a third-generation hawker and the vice-chairperson of the FMAS Hawkers’ Division, pointed to one example of the positive impact of collaboration between the FMAS and the authorities: "The LTVP employment allowance was really a result of a couple of years of discussion about why we should allow foreigners to come into our hawker centres to work."

She explained that concerns about cultural dilution were addressed, concluding: “We are able to still retain our identity and still have some help from foreigners."

Ms Sai also highlighted the ongoing dialogue around issues such as insurance and CDC vouchers.

"These things are always ongoing – fire insurance, stall insurance, how to make sure hawkers earn more – they are all part of that kind of ongoing discussion.”